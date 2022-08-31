Pre-sale tickets still available for Olean library’s ‘Read Between the Wines’

OLEAN — A relaxing evening with a book in one hand and a glass of wine in the other is just around the corner thanks to the Friends of the Olean Library and their annual fundraiser.
The 4th annual Read Between the Wines, an evening of wine tasting and more, returns Sept. 9 to the Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St., from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Following a year off from COVID in 2020 and a smaller event last year, Friends vice president Carole McNall said preparations for the upcoming event have gone very well, partly because of the experience gained from doing everything three previous times.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces, and we are graced with Mary Giaradini, our special events chair, who is a superb organizer,” McNall said. “She stars really early and asks who’s aiming for what job.”
The centerpiece of the evening will be the ability to sample wines from a variety of wineries from across the region. Thanks to the type of state permit the Friends received, McNall said some of the wines can even be purchased that evening.
“I acknowledge that I always stress until we get the email from the state liquor authority saying, ‘Here’s your one-day permit,’ but that came in last week,” she said. “We’re not selling, but if wineries have a permit that allows them sell off-premises, they can. That seems to make some of the wineries delighted and some of the guests delighted, too.”
McNall said much of the night will be similar to past years — a variety of wines to sample and a variety of food to snack on. Beer and soda will also be available.
“Even last year, it was fun to watch people back in the library again, talking and laughing, enjoying the wine and the food and each other’s company,” she said.
Live music for the evening will be provided by Alex Cole Solo Acoustic. Also planned are about 20 basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle.
In addition to raising the funds to benefit the Friends, which provides resources and advocacy for the library, McNall said one of the highlights is seeing someone attend who hasn’t been inside the library in many years — if ever. Last year, the library director got a chance to tell the attendees about all the recent renovations the building underwent.
“There’s people who are new to the area, or who are not new to the area but maybe never got to walk in and see what they have, or haven’t been in a library in a long while and don’t realize how much libraries have changed,” McNall said.
In recent years, Read Between the Wines has become one of the Friends’ most important events, McNall said. The statewide Friends of the Library, which Giardini was named a section board member, had done some outreach to rural libraries about other fundraising ideas besides book sales.
“We stepped up and said we have this, which we had been doing for three years minus COVID, and it’s been real successful for us,” she said. “It actually carries on the legacy because we started it after Cuba was doing it. We were intrigued and went to talk with Cuba, and they said as long as we don’t steal their date they’d tell us everything they learned over the years.”
With plans to keep the event going as long as the patrons sign up for it, McNall said the Friends are open to sharing what they’ve learned with other library groups — as long as they don’t steal their future dates.
The Olean Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 so the group can begin setting up.
Pre-sale tickets are $20 each, $35 for two or $10 for the designated driver. Night-of tickets are $25 each.
Tickets are on sale at the library, or they can be purchased online using a credit card at eventbrite.com. Simply type “Read Between the Wines 2020” into the search box on the homepage.