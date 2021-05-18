WELLSVILLE — Due to a motor-vehicle accident Saturday, which caused a 24-hour power outage throughout the village and on Riverside, a planned outage for work purposes has been rescheduled.
The Village of Wellsville is working on upgrades to the village’s main electric transmission substation to improve future reliability. As part of that project, it will be necessary to interrupt power to the entire village for short durations so that new equipment can be installed.
The first power interruption was scheduled to take place in the early morning of May 16.
However, after the accident, which caused Saturday’s power failure, the Department of Public Works scheduled a new date for the shutdown.
Power will be off from 2 to 6 a.m. Sunday. Residents are advised to take precautions to protect any electronic devices and equipment in homes prior to and during the work.
If weather creates unsafe conditions to perform work on the scheduled date, a rain date has been set for June 6 at the same scheduled times.
Village officials said they will give the public as much notice as possible over any changes to the schedule. Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the the village DPW office at (585) 596-1710.
Village officials thank residents for their patience as the project moved forward.