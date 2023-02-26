1993 World Trade Center bombing anniversary

A police officer assists a survivor of the World Trade Center terrorist bombing in New York on Feb. 26, 1993. Thirty years after terrorism first struck the World Trade Center, victims' relatives and survivors are gathering to commemorate the deadly 1993 bombing that foreshadowed 9/11.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Lolita Jackson was at her 72nd-floor desk in the World Trade Center, feeling like she worked at the top of the world. Then came the boom, and smoke started curling in from an elevator shaft.

Unsure what was happening, she joined thousands of other office workers on a harrowing trek down dark, smoky stairs, emerging onto the scene of a terror attack.

World Trade Center bombing anniversary

Gov. Kathy Hochul makes remarks at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Feb. 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social