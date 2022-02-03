ULYSSES, Pa. — Wellwyn Farm, a fourth-generation family dairy farm in Potter County has received a value-added producer grant of $248,410 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The goal for the operation on the farm is to market 100% of the milk produced as God’s Country Creamery dairy products. The Ulysses operation is owned by Mark and Melanie Bachman and Eric and Hanah Peangatelli.
God’s Country Creamery is the on-farm, milk-processing operation which bottles pasteurized and flavored milk, as well as produces artisan raw milk cheeses. These dairy products are then sold either wholesale locally to stores and restaurants, or directly to consumers through the on-farm store, food shows and festivals.
With the funds being used for marketing purposes, this project is anticipated to increase the agricultural producer’s customer base by 100 customers and 60 stores and increase its revenue by approximately $161,000 over the next three years.
Bob Morgan, the USDA's state director, said the department is investing more than $32 million to help a diverse rural Pennsylvania keep resources and wealth right at home through job training, business expansion and technical assistance.
“These investments are yet another step as we build back better here in rural Pennsylvania,” Morgan said. “These funds will provide the needed capital to unlock value and business growth in our local rural economy.”