COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A Potter County commissioner has been named to four leadership positions with the National Association of Counties, according to an announcement by NACo president Mary Jo McGuire.
Commissioner Paul W. Heimel will serve as vice chair of the organization’s Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee, as well as vice chair of the Arts & Culture Commission.
In addition, he has been reappointed to the Veterans and Military Services Committee and the Rural Action Caucus.
Members of the Rural Action Caucus draft and promote policies that support farmers and rural communities. RAC leaders often meet personally with members of Congress and the White House to solicit support for rural counties.
The Veterans and Military Services Committee advocates for military veterans, as well as active-duty military members and their families. The committee has established effective working relationships with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the White House and members of Congress. Many pieces of legislation drafted by the committee to support veterans have been passed by Congress and signed into law.
NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee advocates for county governments in support of emergency services, criminal justice reform and other public safety initiatives. The committee also spreads awareness of best practices that can help county and local governments improve public safety and save money.
The Arts & Culture Committee spotlights successful models to promote economic development through an emphasis on making communities more vibrant and appealing to local residents, tourists, and those seeking to relocate.
McGuire said the appointments were part of her initiative to establish intergovernmental partnerships and inspire civic engagement. Committee appointees will be reaching out to constituents in their home counties to engage them in NACo’s advocacy activities.