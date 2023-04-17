ALBANY (TNS) — Senate Republicans are considering filing a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the governor's recent nomination of Caitlin Halligan, a former state solicitor general, to be on the Court of Appeals.
Halligan's confirmation hearing before the state Senate is scheduled to begin Tuesday, a day after Court of Appeals Associate Judge Rowan D. Wilson is expected to be confirmed as the court's new chief judge.
It's unclear whether Republicans, if they file a lawsuit, would be able to get a court order pausing Halligan's nomination before the hearing. Good government groups and some legal experts agree that a recent bill changing the nominating process that was rammed through the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month is unconstitutional.
The measure enabled the governor to make two nominations for the Court of Appeals — to appoint Halligan and elevate Wilson to chief judge — from one list of candidates put forth by the Commission on Judicial Nomination. Critics contend the commission needs to vet a new list of candidates for each position.
The debate is unfolding as a contentious week is upcoming at the Capitol that many lawmakers expect will mark the final days of budget negotiations. It also follows the historic rejection of the governor's nomination of Justice Hector D. LaSalle as chief judge to the state's highest court, where rulings set legal precedent in New York and are usually the last stop for controversial litigation.
The nominations of judges to the Court of Appeals have normally been non-confrontational. But Democrats in the Senate, especially its progressive faction, pushed back on LaSalle's selection and cast him as "anti-abortion, anti-union and anti-due process," even as many legal experts asserted that characterization of LaSalle was unfair and misplaced.
But their strategy may have worked and Hochul's nominations are expected to shift the 7-member Court of Appeals away from what many view as a conservative majority.
The recent legislation seeking to expedite the process to select nominees to the Court of Appeals has riled Republicans and good government groups. They contend the law change changing the nominating process will fuel politicization of the Court of Appeals after the judicial selection process was changed under a constitutional amendment nearly half-a-century ago with the intent of restoring public trust.
"They're kind of acting like the Republicans at the federal level," said Albany Law School Professor Vincent M. Bonventre, who is an expert on the Court of Appeals. "They want to get something done, so they go and get it done."
Recent examples: Last year, the Court of Appeals, the state's version of the U.S. Supreme Court, ruled in favor of Republicans that the political maps drawn by Senate Democrats were gerrymandered to favor their political party and thrown out in a 4-3 decision. Earlier this year, a state Supreme Court justice ruled in favor of Republicans again and rejected Senate Democrats' assertion that a floor vote to confirm the nomination of a Court of Appeals judge was unnecessary. That ruling also determined their position to be unconstitutional.
This month, Republicans, good government groups, as well as legal experts and bar associations, have aligned on two new issues: altering the process to select judges for the Court of Appeals and Democratic leaders proposal to eliminate the Commission on Judicial Nomination through a constitutional amendment.
TWO-FOR-ONE DEAL
Democrats in the Legislature, at the behest of Hochul, recently passed the bill that was tailored to allow the governor to quickly nominate Wilson as chief judge and Halligan to fill his position on the bench — both names drawn from one list of the commission's candidates for chief judge.
Traditionally, if an associate judge is selected to become chief judge — which was the case in the first-ever "merit selection" in 1979 — the Commission on Judicial Nomination would announce a vacancy for associate judge and subsequently solicit applicants for that position. A list of finalists would be provided to the governor, who would nominate a candidate to be confirmed by the Senate.
Republicans assert the new law that allowed the governor to hasten that process and select a candidate from the same list enabled Hochul to receive support for her chief judge nominee in exchange for Senate Democrats getting their pick on the court. After Hochul's announcement of her nominations of Wilson and Halligan, Senate Democrats issued statements in support of Wilson within minutes.
"During budget negotiations, we're now ramming through two judges," said state Sen. Anthony Palumbo, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee. "There's clearly a deal being cut."
On Monday, Wilson's hearing is scheduled before the Senate Judiciary Committee before his nomination will move to the full Senate as Democrats are expected to vote in favor of the reliably liberal judge. The next steps become less clear.
Halligan is scheduled to appear before the Judiciary Committee as a "candidate" for associate judge on Tuesday morning — a position not yet vacant.
If a lawsuit is filed by Republicans, it's expected the timing of that would need to be done swiftly to allow a judget time to decide whether the process should be paused subject to further review.
If Halligan is confirmed, she is expected by legal scholars to cement a liberal majority on the state's highest court, which can have an outsized influence on controversial laws and policies. She could also factor into a new case on redistricting, which could benefit Democrats by leading to more favorable political lines for that party in next year's congressonal races.
Elias Law Group, which primarily focuses on litigation for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is leading the latest redistricting case in New York. The firm was paid more than $13 million by the DCCC last year for legal work across the nation. Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James recently filed a brief in support of the Democrats' lawsuit, which the Republican defendants are arguing should be dismissed.
