Pot plants cut, burned by DEC at Swift Hill State Forest
CENTERVILLE — State forest rangers last week located and removed 15 large marijuana plants being grown unlawfully at Swift Hill State Forest in the Allegany County town of Centerville.
Rangers cut the plants and removed them to another area where they were safely burned.
"Although marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law," a DEC spokesman said..
Rick Miller
