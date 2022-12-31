WELLSVILLE — In March, village Mayor Randy Shayler said he was encouraged by the state of the community’s economic development, and since then there have been some new developments.
In 2020, UR/Jones Memorial Hospital announced an ambitious building project that would supplement the care already available at the facility involving a vertical expansion, to make room for physician clinic space on the third floor, renovation of the Operating Room Suite, bringing all four operating rooms and the procedural rooms up to the same standard and including construction of a fixed MRI tower.
In addition, this past summer the hospital completed a new employee parking area north of the campus.
Over the last several months the curious have watched the familiar structure reach higher into the skyline. The building project was originally pegged at $16.8 million and is funded in part by state grant money. To complete the project by the Fall of 2023, in November the hospital launched a $2 million Capital Campaign — and announced this week that the goal had been reached.
In October, it was announced that more than 60 new jobs would be coming to Wellsville as Ljungstrom/ARVOS, the former Air Preheater embarks on a second stage of its restructuring, moving from manufacturing air preheaters to manufacturing parts for energy producing windmills.
In late 2021, Ljungstrom/ARVOS won a contract to fabricate steel parts for the suspended platforms and cages of the windmills for the offshore 880-megawatt Sunrise Wind Project, which will deliver clean, affordable, renewable energy to New York.
Ljungstrom/ARVOS is actively recruiting welders.
In early March, the community learned that local businessmen Andrew Sisson, Garrett Stephen of Wayne Paving and Chan Whitford of the L.C. Whitford Co. purchased the historic Erie Depot with a plan to restore it to the way it was once.
Their restoration plans include a restaurant, community resource room and historic preservation as well as utilizing the brick plaza as a gathering place. Work to clean up and stabilize the area took place over the summer while the investors awaited the results of the village’s application for a grant from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Just three days before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wellsville would receive $500,000 to go toward the depot project, which is expected to cost between $2.4 and $3 million.
Also just before Christmas, hundreds of people showed up at the former Kmart building to submit applications for the new Runnings store scheduled to open this coming spring probably in time for turkey hunting season. Throughout the summer and fall Lookie Lous watched as the building was renovated and are now waiting to see the iconic sign installed.
But before Runnings could open, the new mini-Walgreen, just up the road, took some of the wind out of their sails. The new drive-through is a compact building which sits on the west side of the land designated for the new Quicklee’s and Tim Hortons.
That development ran into a snag when nearby landowners objected to a gas station in their neighborhood. The town of Wellsville followed procedures, requested a traffic study from the DOT and at its most recent meeting accepted the DEC’s negative SEQR declaration. The neighbors promise to continue their objection while the town takes its next step. The hope is that construction will begin in the early summer.
Builders have been busy over the past year in Wellsville as the landscape begins to reflect the new businesses coming forward and the old buildings getting a new lease on life.