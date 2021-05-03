PORTVILLE — While COVID-19 interrupted the opportunity for sports and recreation this past year, less notice has been given to other missed opportunities that aren’t as visible, like choral music.
But that hasn’t stopped dedicated student musicians like Portville senior Kaleb Shaw, who represented Portville Central School — and New York state — in the 2021 All-Eastern Mixed Chorus, held on April 23.
Shaw was the only student from Cattaraugus County selected, and was among 1,150 All-State applicants from 11 Northeastern states. He was chosen after performing April 11 in the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All-State virtual concert. Both concerts can be seen at nyssma.org.
Being invited and accepted by the NYSSMA is the highest honor a high school musician can achieve as the choir is only held every other year. While he is thrilled to have participated, Shaw wishes that COVID-19 hadn’t interrupted the normal concert schedule.
“I would have traveled to areas of Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and performed with other kids in eight or nine states in the Eastern Wing,” Shaw said. “The conferences that are held in honor choirs or concerts. It’s a lost opportunity to work with music masters. It lets you expand your view of how you want to follow in your craft.”
Shaw has been singing his way along musical competitions for years. He first attended the American Choral Directors Association Honors Choir in Albany in 2014, a choir for fifth-graders interested in choral music. It was about that time that he began professional singing lessons.
“We had an intern sub, Mrs. Lindsey Buckle, she gave me the first opportunity to perform at Solo Fest,” Shaw said. “From there I scored really well.”
Shaw was in just seventh grade at the time.
Later that year, he sang in the New York State Winter All-County Solo Festival, and shortly thereafter in a zone-wide fest, he received a perfect score. By the next year, he was attending All-State singing competitions, pitting his younger voice among those deemed best in the state.
After graduation next month, Shaw will attend Duquesne University in Pittsburgh to major in music education.
“I’ve had so many music educators help me grow, it’s only fair that I pay back," he said.