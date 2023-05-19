PORTVILLE — Portville Central School has announced Kendyl Eileen Rogers as the valedictorian and Chloe Christine Grandusky as the salutatorian for the graduating Class of 2023.
Rogers, the daughter of Matt and Yvonne Rogers, has achieved an overall weighted average of 100.47 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation plus Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. She has won the RIT Computing Medal, Bausch and Lomb Award, and Engineering/Ceramic Association of New York Scholastic Association Award.
She is a Big 30 Academic Award nominee and the recipient of the Scholar of Excellence Award through JCC and the Belva A. Waite Memorial Scholarship.
Rogers is the current Vice-President of the Physics Club, while also being a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. Athletically, she participated in golf and soccer, the latter of which her team was a two-time league champion and she earned scholar athlete recognition.
Outside of school, Rogers is active in the Cattaraugus County 4-H, serving as the club president, while also being a member of a competitive equestrian team. She has won numerous awards while riding, the most significant being a reserve champion national finalist and gaining multiple state championship wins.
Rogers has volunteered her time for Dollars for Scholars, Portville Hometown Hero program, Cattaraugus County SPCA, and the Olean Warming House. She has also found time to work at a horse camp for children and be a hired farm caretaker at three different locations.
She will attend the University of South Carolina in the fall, majoring in nuclear engineering. She received an in-state tuition reduction merit scholarship from the institution.
Grandusky, the daughter of Brent and Amy Grandusky, has achieved an overall weighted average of 99.57 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation plus Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. She has won the Excellence in Chemistry Award, the Terra 2021 Science and Engineering Fairs Highest Honor, Genius Olympiad Exceptional Genius Award, the International Science and Engineering Certificate of Merit, and the George Eastman Young Leaders Award.
Grandusky has been active in multiple clubs and organizations. She is currently the president of the National Honor Society, sergeant of arms of the Student Council, along with being a member of the Physics Club, Drama Club, and the National Thespian Society. She was selected to represent her school and county at New York Girls State this past summer. She is also a member of the PCS golf team.
Grandusky has been a member of the Neighborhood School of Dance since her toddler years and serves as both a student and an instructor. She has partaken in seven different dance classes and styles of dance and traveled for competitions. She has delivered individual instruction to students and crafted lessons to introduce students to proper dance techniques.
After graduation, Grandusky will attend Purdue University in Indiana while majoring in aerospace engineering.