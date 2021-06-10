PORTVILLE — Music in the Park is back this summer after COVID-19 closed down the popular series in 2020.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. June 16, the free Wednesday concerts will continue weekly through Sept. 1, and typically have drawn dozens of people to Pioneer Park in the heart of the village.
“I’ve added some new talent as well as kept some of our favorites,” said Portville Town Supervisor Tim Emley.
Masks will not be required of those concertgoers who are vaccinated. For those who aren’t, COVID mask and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Because it’s a little distance from the road, traffic noise isn’t an issue. Neither is parking in the ample parking lot, as well as parking along Maple Street that borders the park.
“Thanks goes out to Mayor Evans and the Village Board for allowing it to return as well as the Village DPW for keeping the Park in great shape and assisting us whenever we need it,” Emley said. “… As usual, we will have a donation jar set up to help fund this program.”
The rain-out location is Portville Central School high school cafeteria. For questions, call (716) 969-1352.
The 2021 season includes:
- June 16 — Dave Dorson
- June 23 — PCS Jazz Band
- June 30 — Bent Brass Band
- July 7 — Fair to Fiddlin
- July 14 — Red Gray
- July 21 — Olean Community Theater
- July 28 — Rick and Collan Emley
- Aug. 4 — Twin Tiers Community Band
- Aug. 11 — Tim Hollamby and Friends
- Aug. 18 — Dive Bar Duo
- Aug. 25 — Allegany Alumni & Friends Band
- Sept. 1 — The Chillbillys