Jessica Daley

Jessica Daley, a sophomore at Portville Central School, poses in her art classroom with her drawing, “American Hope,” which won second place in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 2021-2022 Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.

 Cindy Wagner/Olean Times Herald

PORTVILLE — A national patriotic art contest that recognizes the talents of “up and coming artists” has awarded a Portville teen second place — among more than 2,500 entries — netting her a scholarship of $7,500.

Recently Jessica Daley, 16, a sophomore at Portville Central School, was named one of 12 artists nationwide to win a scholarship in the 2021-2022 Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1619, Daley won for her drawing, “American Hope.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social