PORTVILLE — A national patriotic art contest that recognizes the talents of “up and coming artists” has awarded a Portville teen second place — among more than 2,500 entries — netting her a scholarship of $7,500.
Recently Jessica Daley, 16, a sophomore at Portville Central School, was named one of 12 artists nationwide to win a scholarship in the 2021-2022 Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1619, Daley won for her drawing, “American Hope.”
Daley doesn’t remember a time she didn’t have a pencil in her hand.
“I’ve been drawing since I was really little but I started painting in (elementary) school in art class,” she said. “It’s like I’ve always drawn for fun so I’ve kind of taught myself but art class has helped me to practice.”
Her elementary art teacher, Amanda Burdick, knew from the beginning the young girl was extremely talented. “She was one of those students you could tell when she was in third or fourth grade,” Burdick said fondly.
Wendy VanCuren is the high school art teacher at Portville and also recognized the young teen’s artistic ability.
“She has a natural talent for intricate drawing and an eye for facial features, definition and perspective,” she said. “She has the ability to have a piece in her mind and draw it with quality and beauty. She’s a natural artist. We’re very lucky to have her as a student… a very talented girl and were just really proud of her.”
VanCuren submitted Daley’s artwork last year to a juried show at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, where Daley won co-best in the painting category. VanCuren expects to enter Daley’s artwork again this year, but she wants to limit the number of shows and competitions given the risk of burnout at her relatively young age.
Daley will use her $7,500 scholarship for college expenses. She wants “to do something art-related, maybe architecture,” and while she has a couple of ideas on her list for college, "Cornell University is at the top.”