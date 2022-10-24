Cattaraugus County Legislature redistricting plan

Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved this redistricting plan, 14-2, in July despite criticism.

 Cattaraugus County

Portville Supervisor Tim Emley is leading a group of Cattaraugus County town and village officials who are opposed to the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s redistricting plan.

The plan cuts the number of county lawmakers from 17 to 15 and features five districts instead of eight.

