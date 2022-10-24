Portville Supervisor Tim Emley is leading a group of Cattaraugus County town and village officials who are opposed to the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s redistricting plan.
The plan cuts the number of county lawmakers from 17 to 15 and features five districts instead of eight.
Democrats, who have only one of the 17 current seats, fear the plan will freeze them out of any meaningful role in county government for the next decade.
Republicans, who control 16 of the 17 county legislature seats, said there was support to further cut the size of the legislature. Dividing up 32 towns and two cities is difficult, the GOP contended.
Emley isn’t as concerned about electing Republicans or Democrats as he is about the way cities, towns and villages were grouped — particularly District 5, where the City of Olean is in a four-seat district with the towns of Olean, Portville and Hinsdale.
Emley said two thirds of the votes in the district will be in the City of Olean
“I don’t think it is going to work,” Emley said. “I don’t think our village and town residents will be looked after the way they should be.”
He’s urging county residents to reject the plan on the re
Emley said his biggest concern was “how it was cut up and what types of townships and communities were thrown into the mix. My constituents are my biggest concern. We are obligated to get them as much information as they want — when they need it.”
Other supervisors and village officials around the county have the same concerns, Emley said.
Currently, the towns of Olean, Portville, Hinsdale, Ischua and Humphrey are in District 7 with two county legislators and three legislators representing the City of Olean.
Olean Supervisor Annette Parker also opposed the redistricting plan passed without public input in July, saying it was not in the best interests of town residents.
There was bipartisan opposition on the county legislature. Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca, the lone Democrat on the county legislature, complained that several Republican towns were added to his district, and Republican Legislator Joseph Snyder of Ischua objected to lumping several towns in twitch the City of Olean.
“As supervisor for the Town of Portville, I am asking my residents to please vote against this plan,” Emley wrote in a letter to the editor. Opposition to the plan by town board members was unanimous, he said.
District 7 legislators from Portville, Olean, Hinsdale, Ischia and Humphrey “have worked well together, sharing county updates, grant opportunities, available money for improvements, as well as address any concerns we may have,” Emley said.
The Portville supervisor doubted there would be much savings in the $250 million county budget from eliminating two legislators who earn $13,000 a year and benefits. With fewer legislators covering more residents, they will probably get a raise, Emley added.
Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi said Democratic candidates going door-to-door are handing out flyers urging voters to vote no on the redistricting proposition.
“We’re out handing ‘vote no’ flyers to people,” Puglisi said. “I’ve seen a lot of Republicans in town government come out against it. It’s not just a Democratic issue. It’s a bipartisan issue.”
Puglisi’s biggest concern was that the redistricting plan “groups unlike towns and cities together. Like Olean, where there are three legislators now. Now they want to add Portville, Hinsdale and the town of Olean. Portville won’t feel they are represented by legislators from Olean.”
Puglisi, who lives in Lyndon, said, “I’m in a gigantic district. There are 11 towns and four legislators. But Lyndon has nothing in common with Great Valley. Ellicottville may not have any representation.”
Mark Heberling, the county’s new Republican Party chairman, defended the redistricting as accomplishing two things, reducing the size of government and saving money.
The last redistricting a decade ago reduced the number of legislators from 21 to 17. The new redistricting plan further reduces it to 15.
“Redistricting was required,” Heberling said. The county lost population since the 2010 census and the county is required to equalize the number of residents each legislator will represent.
“I think they (legislators) did a great job bringing the map together,” Heberling said. “It gives balance to the people in each district. If it doesn’t pass, they will probably have weighted voting.”
As far as District 2, with 11 towns, Heberling lives in Farmersville, which is part of the district. “I’m going to have four legislators. We;’re getting plenty of representation here.”
Heberling added: “I know we have good legislators and they are going to represent the people or they won’t get re-elected.”
If approved by voters, the redistricting plan will go into effect for the November 2024 election.
The City of Olean would be included in the four-legislator District 5 with the towns of Olean, Portville and Hinsdale. It would have 21,435 residents or 5,385 people for each legislator.
Other proposed districts are:
District 1 — Towns of Dayton, Leon, New Albion, Otto, Perrysburg and Persia and the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory with a total of 9,915 residents and two legislators each representing 4,957 people.
District 2 — Towns of Ellicottville, Franklinville, Ashford, East Otto, Farmersville, Freedom, Great Valley, Ischua, Lyndon, Machias and Yorkshire and the Oil Springs Reservation with 20,192 residents, each of four legislators representing 5,048 residents
District 3 — City of Salamanca and towns of Little Valley, Salamanca, Conewango, Mansfield, Napoli, Randolph and South Valley with 14,986 residents and three legislators, each representing 4,995 people.
District 4 — Towns of Allegany Carrollton, Coldspring, Humphrey and Red House with 10,514 residents and two legislators, each representing 5,257 residents.