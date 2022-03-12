PORTVILLE — Mayor Anthony Evans was “very happy” Friday after Rep. Tom Reed announced a $3.5 million grant for the village’s aging sewage treatment plant.
The Corning Republican said the $3.5 million from the Environmental Protection Agency’s State and Tribal Assistance Grants and Clean Water State Revolving Fund would help pay for state-mandated upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility estimated at $11.5 million.
We’re very happy with that,” Evans said. “We’ve been working very closely with the congressman’s office on this.
Two years ago, the village got a grant for $85,000 for a preliminary engineering report. “Our engineers recommended an $11.5 million project” to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant, Evans said.
“We’ve been working on this for some time with the state Department of Environmental Conservation,” Evans said, citing DEC consent orders — agreements to rectify issues — for plant deficiencies.
“We’ve got several applications in the works” to upgrade the plant,” the mayor said. “In the interim, our DPW guys have made significant strides with interim plant upgrades. It’s like a band aid right now.”
The engineers have used a video camera to get pictures of the collection system and surveyed the plant and collection lines, Evans said.
“Design work is about 70% complete and we’re awaiting our SPEDES permit from DEC” to continue discharging treated wastewater into the Allegheny River.
“We had to obtain a $750,000 bond anticipation note for short-term financing” including interim work and engineering, the mayor explained. “Our goal is to get 50% to 70% of the funding from other sources. This $3.5 million was our ace in the hole from the feds.”
Other grants Portville is hoping to receive include up to $2 million from the NYS Environmental Facilities Corp. Clean Water Revolving Fund, $2 million to $3 million from the NYS Rural Development Water and Environment Program and a grant from the state’s Community Development Block Grant funding, Evans said.
The village is continuing to work with its grant writers and the engineering firm of Barton and Loguidice.
“I’m thrilled with the progress so far,” Evans said. “It will still cost the village and we’re still going to have to go into debt, but it won’t be as much with the grants.
Evans said the village had hoped to be in a position to begin the wastewater treatment plant upgrades in May, but COVID-19 slowed the project.
“I hope to begin construction next year or in 2024,” Evans said.