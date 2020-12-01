Washington, D.C. Auxiliary Bishop Michael William Fisher has been appointed by Pope Francis as the 15th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo.
“Today the Archdiocese of Washington is privileged to share a generous gift with the Diocese of Buffalo with Pope Francis’ appointment of Michael William Fisher to become the fifteenth Shepherd of that local Church,” said Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, D.C. “Bishop Fisher is an exceptionally compassionate and skilled servant of the church."
Fisher said he is "deeply humbled and grateful" to Francis for what he called a gift to serve the people of Buffalo as their bishop.
He will fill the position left empty since December 2019, when former Bishop Richard Malone resigned amid calls for his ouster from his staff, priests and public over his handling of allegations of clergy sexual misconduct.
Fisher said that while the "challenges that currently confront the Diocese of Buffalo are many and significant, they are not equal to the resolve of so many committed lay women and men, devoted priests, deacons and religious across Western New York, who are no less determined to reveal God’s transformative love that has the power to bind every wound, renew and make us whole."
Fisher urged recalling the promise in Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians: "No eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the human heart conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him.”
John J. Hurley of the Movement to Restore Trust (MRT), an organization of lay faithful committed to rebuilding the church in Western New York in the wake of the clergy sex abuse scandal, said the appointment is welcome.
"Bishop Fisher steps into a very challenging situation as the Diocese of Buffalo seeks to complete its reorganization in federal bankruptcy court in a manner that will provide some measure of justice to the victims of clergy sexual abuse over many decades," Hurley said in a statement.
"He must lead a process that is both legal and pastoral and create a church that is focused on healing and reconciliation. Bishop Fisher’s job is complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept the faithful from their parishes and has exacerbated the financial challenges the diocese faces."
Bishop of Albany Edward Scharfenberger, who has served as Apostolic Administrator of the Buffalo diocese since Malone's resignation, said Western New York has been given a priest, pastor and bishop "whose passion to serve, to listen, to heal and comfort have distinguished his 30-year ministry."
Fisher, 62, a native of Baltimore and the oldest of five children, was ordained to the priesthood by Cardinal James A. Hickey on June 23, 1990. He was assigned to Sacred Heart parish in La Plata, Md., and in 1995 as a pastor of Holy Family parish in Hillcrest Heights, Md. Four years later, he became pastor of St. John Neumann parish in Gaithersburg, Md.
“At my core I am a parish priest and pastor,” Fisher said. “All I ever wanted to be when finally discerning and accepting the call to ministry was to serve a parish family, to walk with its members and accompany them on their own journey toward holiness; to share in their joys, their heartaches and to have some part to play in revealing the incomparable love and grace of God as they experience life’s defining moments.”
In 2005, Fisher was named a chaplain to Pope John Paul II (a distinction that entails the title of “monsignor”), and was appointed that same year as Vicar General for the Apostolates, which entailed overseeing archdiocesan ministries for education, ethnic ministries, social justice and service, parish life and youth ministry. The following year, Fisher was appointed Vicar for Clergy and Secretary for Ministerial Leadership, with responsibility for vocations, formation and care of the clergy for the archdiocese.
Upon the appointment of Archbishop Wilton Gregory (now Cardinal Wilton Gregory) in 2019, Fisher maintained his responsibilities as Secretary for Ministerial Leadership.
Named an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Washington by Francis on June 8, 2018, Fisher was ordained to the episcopate on June 29, 2018, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Much of Bishop Fisher’s ministry has involved the continuing education of priests, particularly in aiding new pastors in their roles and the planning and implementation of ongoing clergy training via convocations and retreats.
Fisher, born March 3, 1958, in Baltimore, played Little League baseball, wrestled and was active in the Boy Scouts and eventually attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Fisher recalls always working, starting as an 8-year-old paperboy for The Baltimore Sun. He attended the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute high school, and received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting at the University of Maryland in 1984.
With his business and accounting degree, Fisher worked as a comptroller for a psychiatric practice in Bethesda. Discerning a vocation to the priesthood, he entered seminary at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md. in 1986.
Fisher’s installation will take place Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Buffalo. Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan of New York will preside and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, will be in attendance.
In addition to numerous civil lawsuits filed by survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of priests in the diocese — with many of the claims dating back decades — New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued the diocese and Malone, alleging they covered up allegations of sexual misconduct and misused charitable assets by supporting predatory priests who were allowed to retire or go on leave.