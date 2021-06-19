Pool Mart celebrating 30th anniversary of Olean location

OLEAN — For three decades, Pool Mart on East State Street has been supplying locals with all their outdoor recreation needs from pools and hot tubs to patio furniture and more.
In that time, store manager Scott Bray has seen Olean change a lot in some ways, but in other ways not change at all, one of those consistencies being a loyal customer base.
“Southwestern New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania seems to be more resilient and creative in going with the punches over the years: the smaller recession of 1991-92; the Great Recession of 2008-09 and, of course, the year we all want to forget: 2020,” he said. “In fact, I’m quite proud of being a part of this community.”
The first of four Pool Mart stores opened in the Buffalo area in 1974. But in 1991, founders Vic Dunn and Bill Kisinger expanded to the Southern Tier.
Bray was hired as an assistant manager in 1992 after having graduated with a business degree from Alfred University.
“We have always tried hard to properly and centrally locate all of our locations to facilitate logistics for our customers,” he said. “We had seen already in the 1980s a loyal customer base, and we wanted to make it easier for our southern New York and northern Pennsylvania customers.”
In those 30 years, Bray said forward thinking and “good old hard work” has helped make the business a success. He said they always embraced the evolution with technology, from water testing capabilities to the continued innovation with their products and the way they present them.
During that time, better ingenuity and craftsmanship in the way pools and hot tubs are made has also developed, Bray said. In the hot tub industry, he said one of the most exciting evolutions has been salt water tubs.
“Both pools and hot tubs are made to last a lot longer, look much better than ever before with their curb appeal, and even the pool pumps and insulation are built so much better that customers are saving a lot of money on their electric bills,” he explained.
In recent years, and especially since the coronavirus pandemic, Bray said Pool Mart’s virtual connections continue to get better, allowing them to respond to customers’ needs faster through the website, social media and telephones.
“More and more people are choosing virtual presentations and we can accommodate them,” he added.
However, as restrictions continue to lift, more people and many long-time customers are returning to the physical locations.
“We actually see more customers coming back to the good ol’ brick and mortar store, relying on our vast knowledge and expertise,” Bray continued. “You just don’t know what you’re getting on the internet or who you’re talking to.”
Looking ahead, Bray said Pool Mark is looking to expand its warehouse capabilities and the service end of the business. He said they hope to grow with the community, but also maintain the perfect balance of business and personalized relationship with the current customer base.
“There most certainly will be an ‘anniversary’ sale coming up,” he added.
After 30 years, Pool Mart has always had a keen eye for locating the perfect store outlet, Bray said, serving five counties from the Olean store alone.
“We’ve seen some competition come and go in our 30 years here and we’ve outlasted them simply, again, by hard work and adaptability,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful for our tight-knit community and how patient and hardy everyone has been, especially for the past 15 months.”
Pool Mart is located at 650 E State St. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (716) 373-3944 or visit poolmartonline.com.