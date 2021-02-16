ALBANY (TNS) — Despite high marks overall in handling the pandemic, New Yorkers were iffy on the job done by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in distributing vaccines and reopening the state, and also critical of his efforts in sharing information about deaths in nursing homes, a new poll from Siena Research Institute showed.
The poll was conducted last week, as members of both parties decried a lack of transparency from Cuomo after the state attorney general said he had undercounted deaths by thousands.
The poll also followed a state Supreme Court justice ruling that his administration had withheld nursing home data inappropriately, but before an explosive report in the New York Post that top aide Melissa DeRosa said "we froze" and withheld nursing home information out of fear of the administration's exposure in a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry.
His overall numbers for handling COVID-19 were favorable 61% to 34% — a number that has remained steady but followed political lines with Democrats approving much more of his work than Republicans. For vaccine distribution it was statistically tied.
Nursing home transparency was the only area he was significantly underwater, with disapproval at 55 to 39. The sample was 804 registered voters in the state and the margin of error was 4.3%.
A significant gap between the two parties persisted, with 83% of Democrats approving of Cuomo's work during the pandemic and only a quarter of Republicans.
As members of both parties are discussing rescinding Cuomo's expansive emergency powers, the Siena poll found that New Yorkers — by the same margins as last month — still support allowing the governor to unilaterally issue directives with the force of law, 53% to 37%.
The Siena poll also found:
• Three-quarters of New Yorkers, including 91% of Democrats, 71% of independents and 45% of Republicans, support President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, even though they may or may not agree with all of the components.
• In a significant shift from January, voters say, by a 46% to 36% margin, the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over, rather than the worst is still to come.
Last month, voters said 55% to 31% that the worst was still to come.
Republicans were most optimistic, 57-24%, that the worst is over, while independents agree 42-32% and Democrats were virtually evenly divided.
• Biden’s first job performance rating as president was 55-38%, thanks to a 79% positive rating from Democrats. Seventy-two percent of Republicans and 46% of independents, a plurality, give him a negative job performance rating.
• By a 61-33% margin, New York voters wanted to see the U.S. Senate convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial. Eighty-seven percent of Democrats supported conviction and 72% of Republicans favored acquittal. Independents supported conviction 49-43%.
(c) 2021 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.