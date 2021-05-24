New Yorkers are a little less certain that scandal-plagued Gov. Andrew Cuomo shouldn't resign, while a majority believes the state's attorney general would be a better Democratic candidate in the 2022 election for governor.
Voters say Cuomo should not resign by a 49-41% margin, down from a 51-37% majority who said he should not resign in April, according to a new Siena College poll of registered voters in New York.
The governor faces political fallout over sexual harassment accusations and multiple probes into his alleged misconduct and his administration’s handling of the COVID crisis, not least the reporting of the number of COVID-related nursing homes deaths in the state.
In a generic Democrat vs. Republican 2022 gubernatorial matchup, a Democrat commands a 55-29% advantage in deep-blue New York. But when asked about Cuomo vs. a Republican, voters side with Cuomo 48-38%, while New York Attorney General Letitia James vs. a Republican resulted in a 46-29% opinion advantage for James.
James' profile has been boosted the past couple of months as she's demonstrated a willingness to set up investigations of the Cuomo administration. She is overseeing an independent probe into the harassment allegations against Cuomo and is also looking into questions that have been raised about the $5 million book deal inked by the governor mid-pandemic.
In April, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli tasked the attorney general’s office with looking into whether aides and advisers were used to help write the COVID-themed tome.
James hasn’t expressed any interest in running next year, but Cuomo's camp has suggested much of her work is political and that she’s eyeing a challenge. James insisted on Friday that her office’s probe into Cuomo isn't political.
“To determine how voters view Cuomo this month one has to look at a pint glass with eight ounces of liquid and decide if the glass is half full or half empty,” Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Cuomo defenders will point to the uptick in his favorability and re-elect ratings, that a solid majority continues to approve of his handling of the pandemic, and more voters still say he should not resign rather than resign immediately."
His favorability and job ratings, supporters might note, are better than February 2020, the month before the pandemic, Greenberg added.
Cuomo’s favorability rating is 44-48%, up from 40-52% last month. His job performance rating is negative 42-55%, from 42-56% in April. According to the Siena poll, 37% are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs next year, compared to 53% who prefer "someone else," up from 33-57% last month.
By 58-35%, voters approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, down a little from 60-32% in April.The poll found that a 42-24% margin of voters believe that Cuomo has committed sexual harassment, little changed from 44-22% last month. Democrats are divided, while Republicans and independents think he has committed sexual harassment.
Among the announced 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidates (the poll was fielded prior to Andrew Giuliani’s announcement last week), Rep. Lee Zeldin, has an 20-19% favorability rating, little changed from 18-17% in April. Former Westchester County Executive and 2014 gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino has a 20-15% favorability rating.
President Joe Biden has a 62-34% favorability rating, virtually unchanged from 62-33% in April.