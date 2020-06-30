Olean Police
Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., police charged Keith D. Clemons, 52, of 439 4th Ave. Lower, with three counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors, in connection to stolen checks. He was issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 25.
New York State Police
- LITTLE VALLEY — An 18-year-old Machias man was charged at 11:02 a.m. Monday at the Cattaraugus County Jail with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MANSFIELD — Three injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 5:18 a.m. Sunday in the Dobbins Memorial Forest parking area. Deputies said Gage Weyrough, 22, of Little Valley, was operating his vehicle recklessly, crashing into a boulder causing two passengers to be ejected and a third injured. Wayrough was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.18% or greater, and reckless driving.
- CONEWANGO — Deputies charged Bonnie Slater, 59, of Conewango, at 4 a.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. The charges followed a call of an unconscious woman at the wheel of a vehicle on School Street.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Deputies charged Gage C. Weyrough, 22, of Little Valley, at 6:35 p.m. with trespass and disorderly conduct. The charges stemmed from an incident on Saturday. He was also apprehended on an arrest warrant for a parole violation. He was held in the Cattaraugus County Jail.
- DUNKIRK — Dunkirk village police apprehended Layna R. Jimerson, 31, of South Dayton, at about 5 a.m. Monday on two bench warrants issued by Cattaraugus County Court. She was transferred to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
Wellsville Police
June 26, no time given, Daniel E. Fronczak, 44, of Bolivar, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor, following an incident on North Main Street. Fronczak was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Village Court at a later date.