OLEAN — A Little Valley woman is facing four felony charges involving $27,442 in child care benefits through the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services.
Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb reported that at 1:16 p.m. Monday deputies charged Nichole N. Lamberton, 33, of 204 Court St., with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies; and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
Whitcomb reported the investigation stems from a 2018 complaint. She was taken into custody at the Department of Social Services office in Olean without incident and released with an appearance ticket. She is due in the City of Olean Court on July 26.
New York State Police
- DELEVAN — Jonathan M. Allard, 33, of Delevan, was charged Monday evening with second-degree assault, a class D felony. The charge stems from a May 20 incident in the town of Yorkshire. He was released to a third party.
- YORKSHIRE — Jamie V. Ramirez, 31, of Chaffee, and Carly M. Heineman, 25, of Yorkshire, were each charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Both were issued an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 1:45 p.m., police charged Nicole Chase-Logan, 44, of Salamanca, with first-degree assault, a class B felony; second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation, following an incident in the city. He was held for arraignment.
- Tuesday, 1:12 a.m., police charged J.W. Hoag Bova-Shelton, 23, of Salamanca, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was released on a traffic ticket.
- Tuesday, 2:06 a.m., police charged William Andrews, 30, of Salamanca, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and being a fugitive from justice. Police said he was wanted in Colorado on several charges. He was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 3:50 a.m., police charged an 18-year-old Great Valley man with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, and other vehicle and traffic violations following a traffic stop. He was released to appear at a later date.