Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
n RANDOLPH — Deputies apprehended Jamie Camacho Jr., 60, of Randolph, on Wednesday on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County Court. He was identified at the 7-Eleven convenience store and taken into custody. He is being held at the Cattaraugus County Jail for the next court day. Upon intake, deputies said he was in possession of a controlled substance, and was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
n OLEAN — Deputies charged Samantha A. Harris, 40, of Franklinville, with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies. Harris is accused of fraudulently receiving $3,252 in SNAP benefits by concealing and failing to report income dating to a 2017 complaint.
New York State Police
n OBI — Four injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday on Route 305 near Coon Hollow Road. The driver was identified as Gerald F. Halsey, 67, of Wellsville. No charges were reported.