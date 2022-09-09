Police: man with taser on JCC campus at-large

OLEAN — Police are searching for a male who allegedly harassed a student on the Jamestown Community College campus with a taser Friday afternoon.
Olean police received a report of the unidentified man on campus at about 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man had allegedly left the scene when police arrived. No injuries were reported.
“There were two or three witnesses so far,” said Capt. Robert Blovsky of the Olean Police Department. “We’re looking to find out who this guy was. He did menace a student in the parking lot with the taser.”
The campus went into lockdown at approximately 1:35 p.m. College officials said that building doors on campus were immediately locked remotely via JCC’s security access control system. The new security system was introduced at all college locations in February 2021.
Blovsky said Olean police searched the campus with assistance from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police and the suspect was not located.
Law enforcement remained on campus during an evacuation with everyone going directly to their vehicles and leaving campus immediately. The campus was cleared at about 3:20 p.m.
“We’ve deemed the campus safe,” Blovsky said. “We’re not sure why this guy was there.”
Olean police are working with campus administration and security, Blovsky said.
JCC employees and students were notified to “Run, hide, fight. Run from the threat. Hide out of view. Fight to protect yourself if an intruder enters your area. Wait for additional orders from authorities,” in accordance with the most up to date FBI protocol in the event of a lockdown situation.
A photo of the man has been distributed through social media.
If anyone recognizes the man, contact the Olean Police Department at (716) 376-5677 or the Criminal Investigation Unit at (716) 376-5673.