Police: man with taser on JCC campus at-large

Olean police are investigating the report of a man, pictured here, reportedly harassing a student on the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus with a taser Friday afternoon.

 Olean Police Department image

OLEAN — Police are searching for a male who allegedly harassed a student on the Jamestown Community College campus with a taser Friday afternoon.

Olean police received a report of the unidentified man on campus at about 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man had allegedly left the scene when police arrived. No injuries were reported.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social