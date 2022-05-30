BRADFORD, Pa. — The fatal shooting under investigation in the City of Bradford has been ruled a homicide, according to Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward.
Police are investigating to determine whether the shooting is justified or not, Ward said.
Bradford City Police responded to Congress Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. The victim, a male from Buffalo, N.Y., died at the scene.
A brief statement was released by the District Attorney’s office Sunday afternoon:
“City of Bradford Police are investigating a shooting death within the city that occurred in the early morning hours of May 29, 2022. A male from Buffalo is deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
“Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, District Attorney, reports that the investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the death and officers with the City of Bradford Police, PA State Police Forensic Services and Reconstruction, the District Attorney, County Detective, Coroner, and City of Bradford Fire Department responded to the scene to aid the investigation.
“Chief Michael Ward advises that the parties involved have been identified and the circumstances known do not indicate any threat to the community.
“He asks that anyone with information to contact the City of Bradford Police Department at (814) 887-4911.”