CUBA -- Cuba police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down equipment stolen in a break-in at the Town of Cuba Ambulance Service Monday evening.
Police reported a break-in at the agency, at 15 Water St., occurred between 6 and 11 p.m., with at least one person damaging a door and entering the office area. The unknown person or persons damaged several locked storage containers and stole two Advanced Life Support medical bags. The bags contained around $2,500 worth of narcotics and equipment, as well as the keys for two ambulances.
According to the state Department of Health, ALS provides higher levels of immediate care for patients while heading to hospital emergency departments than provided by most ambulance services. Under state law, ALS services must include controlled substances to be administered as needed for critical conditions such as seizures, medical anxiety, profound agitation, excited delirium and pain management.
Police reported the department, a volunteer ambulance company, requires the equipment to serve the community in emergencies, and anyone with any information about the theft should call police at (585) 968-1666 or email tips@cubapd.org.