OLEAN — Police have confirmed a person was shot and killed Wednesday evening in the South Olean neighborhood.
The Olean Police Department reported in a press release on social media early Thursday morning that a homicide investigation is being conducted by the city’s Criminal Investigation Unit with the assistance of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The incident, first reported through emergency radio transmissions at 9:28 p.m., was indicated in the Thursday report as being near the corner of South Third and West Greene streets.
In the announcement, police did not release any information on the victim, a motive behind the shooting, or any persons of interest or suspects.
A dispatcher first reported at 9:28 p.m. that a man was lying on the ground outside a residence at 315 S. Third St., a possible gunshot victim. The dispatcher added that the situation was possibly a drive-by shooting.
A few neighbors gathered outside the crime scene described the noise of what they believed were several gunshots.
“I was outside with my kids and heard ‘boom-boom-boom-boom.’ I told the kids to get inside,” stated one neighbor who declined to be identified. “I’m from Rochester, so I know that sound. I came to Olean to get away from this s---.”
Emergency radio transmissions indicated one male patient was transported to Olean General Hospital.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact them at (716) 376-5677.
The homicide is the only such incident reported in the city this year.