OLEAN — City police have a suspect in the March slaying of Alexis Figueroa Torres on South Third Street.
Capt. Robert Blovsky, who is in charge of the investigation for the Olean Police Department, said Wednesday that investigators are in talks with the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office on the case and have a suspect in connection to the March 24 shooting death of Figueroa Torres, 35, of Jamestown.
“We’ve never stopped working on it — we’re just waiting on things to come back to us,” Blovsky said, noting laboratory reports on ballistics and other tests are pending. “I think we’ve made a lot of progress.
“We’ve had a lot of interviews and re-interviews,” he said, with more than 70 contacts made in the case.
A hurdle in the investigation, he lamented, has been some of those interviewed withholding the truth or being “not 100% honest” with investigators.
“We appreciate any and all information — and what if their family member was shot and killed? They would want people talking to us,” he said.
Police were called to the corner of South Third and West Greene streets at around 9:20 p.m. March 24 for a report of a man shot several times. Shell casings at the scene indicated the weapon was a semiautomatic pistol.
Figueroa Torres was transported to Olean General Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.
His obituary indicated he was a Puerto Rican native whose family moved to the Jamestown area. He was employed as a driver for American Transport of Buffalo, which provides Medicaid transportation services through the region. He is survived by his wife and nine children.
“He was someone who would come to Olean once a while, he wasn’t a stranger to Olean,” Blovsky said, adding he could not go into more detail on any motive for the slaying at this time.
Police are still seeking information on the case, and may be reached at (716) 376-5677. Tips can remain confidential.
The homicide was the first in the city in almost four years, police reported, with a domestic violence incident leading to a death in May 2017 being the most recent.