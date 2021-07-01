OLEAN — With the Fourth of July weekend quickly approaching, many are anticipating a holiday filled with picnics, swimming and, of course, fireworks.
As people can’t wait to enjoy Independence Day activities together with COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, it’s important to remember safety first when enjoying the holiday.
When it comes to fireworks, Police Chief Ronald Richardson said it’s best to leave it to the professionals and attend public shows.
“If you’re someplace and you see anyone who is not a professional with fireworks, you should get your family away from them,” he said.
Besides the fireworks, Richardson said the city generally experiences little criminal activity around the July 4 weekend with the exception of parties getting too loud.
“We don’t really see a lot more DUIs in the city,” he said. “When we had the fireworks at the stadium, traffic could be a problem, but it’s generally more the loud parties and fireworks.”
In New York state, sparkling devices are the only legal fireworks. Sparkling devices is a broad category, but the only ones that are legal are ground-based or handheld. All other types of consumer fireworks — including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices — remain illegal statewide.
For those who choose to use legal fireworks, Richardson said to keep them away from small children and never aim them at other people, animals, structures or flammable materials.
“If you’re going to use them, always keep a supply of water close to you,” he said.
Any person who possesses or uses illegal fireworks is guilty of a violation, Richardson noted.
“Usually the Fourth of July, other than loud parties and fireworks complaints, is pretty good in Olean,” he added.
The American Red Cross also offers the following tips to keep in mind over the upcoming holiday to enjoy a fun and safe weekend.
FIREWORKS SAFETY
The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks. If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:
- Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
- Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
- Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
- Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
PICNIC SAFETY
Don’t leave foo
- d out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
- Wash your hands before preparing the food.
- If you are going to grill, always supervise when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.
- Never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
- Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
HEAT SAFETY
- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat. If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat
- during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.