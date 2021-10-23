OLEAN — The oldest public cemetery in the Olean area, Pleasant Valley, has been in place since the 1700s, but help is needed to ensure it is not abandoned.
“If this cemetery cannot be reorganized, the cemetery will be abandoned to the town of Olean,” said Cindy Craig of the New York Department of State’s Division of Cemeteries. “Should this happen, the town is obligated by law to mow three times a year. They can also choose not to sell any future graves.
“The town would have to honor the right of burial — with proof of lot ownership — to lot owners who have purchased graves prior to the abandonment,” Craig said.
A meeting to decide the future of the cemetery is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Olean Town Hall, 2634 Route 16N. What’s needed is a few new board members, specifically a secretary and treasurer. The board also needs a person who is willing to be trained in reading the cemetery map, selling gravesites and laying out the graves and the placement of the foundations for memorials.
The Oakes family, which has managed the cemetery since the 1980s, is retiring. Daniel Oakes originally took over the cemetery operations from the Karst family.
“It’s important for people to understand we’re retiring,” said Dana Oakes, cemetery superintendent. “We’ve been trying to get someone to take it over for years now.”
There are three Congressional Medal of Honor recipients buried in Pleasant Valley, as well as William B. Sheppard, who was reported to be the first death in Olean on Sept. 21, 1809. However, according to Oakes, there are grave markers in the rear of the cemetery dating back to the 1700s.
“There’s an old section back to where people were buried before there were cemeteries,” Oakes said.
The oldest map dates back to 1809 when it was originally surveyed by the Holland Land Company and called the Old Burial Grounds. The map is too fragile to unroll as it disintegrates at touch. The newest map of the cemetery is from 1902..
Brian McClellan, curator at the Cattaraugus County Historical Museum and Research Center, the cemetery first appears on the Cattaraugus County map in 1916.
Anyone interested in helping to keep the cemetery open is invited to attend the meeting this coming Friday.