WELLSVILLE — Barbara Cobb thought she had seen the last of an antique piano she sold in 2017, but she got the surprise of her life recently when she went to dinner with a group of friends.
After the 2014 death of Barbara Williams, owner of the Mather Homestead (now Gildner and Associates), her niece Barbara Cobb of Ulysses, Pa., was left with managing the estate. After a few years of sorting through decades of materials belonging not only to Williams and her husband, but also to her mother and grandmother, Cobb decided to hold an estate sale at the North Main Street house that had been in the family for a century.
Rebekah Gena was driving down North Main Street and saw all the cars and decided to stop. She was vacationing in Wellsville from South Carolina with her husband Brad and visiting family. Her trip was due to end soon and she was getting prepared to head back to their home in the South.
As she walked through the Victorian home with rooms filled with items collected over several lifetimes something caught her eye.
“I don’t know what it was. I was just drawn to this big, wooden box and when I got close, I realized it was an antique piano," Gena said. "I had never seen anything like it, but something about it pulled on my heartstrings."
It was a square, grand piano manufactured by the Weber Company in 1875. The mammoth instrument was made from nearly extinct Brazilian rosewood and weighs close to 1,400 pounds (the average weight of a workhorse). It is approximately 7 feet long, nearly 4 feet wide with a depth of around 2 feet.
Rebekah, more of an artist than a musician, loves music, so much so that all her children take piano lessons, including her daughter Jael, who now attends Houghton College for music.
“I’m completely without musical talent myself but giving a child music is really a good gift," Gena said. "It is a joyful thing to love music."
Although her daughter had been taking piano lessons since age 5, she had never had her own piano. Instead, she practiced and played an electric keyboard.
“I saw the grand piano and knew I wanted to give it to Jael," Gena recalled.
With the deal done, the next obstacle was finding a piano mover that would transport the massive piece from Wellsville — where it had been since Julia Rice Mather purchased it from The Rice Music Store in the 1880s — to Charleston, South Carolina, where the Genas were living.
Gena learned that piano movers aren’t a dime a dozen and was finally able to hook up with one that could swing through Western New York to pick up the antique on its delivery route. The family made it home just a few days ahead of the piano and had just enough time to figure out how to get it into the house and where to place it.
Her plan was to restore the piano. “I dreamed of how it would sound when Jael played her music on it,” she remembered.
However, after contacting piano tuners and doing some research on her own, Rebekah despaired that rather than having a melodic instrument to listen to her daughter play, all she might have had was a huge, but handsome, hunk of furniture.
“The experts told me that even if the piano could be tuned — and that was doubtful — due to its age and construction, the tools needed to turn the pegs to tune the specially made strings were rare," Gena said. "New strings would have to be made and fitted to the instrument.
“They said the tones wouldn’t be pleasant by today’s standards and that it had more of a harpsichord sound than the mellow tones of today’s instruments,” she recalled. “You couldn’t even gut it and put in modern strings because of the shape; they wouldn’t fit.”
With her plans gone awry, Gena looked at the big wooden box with a crafter’s eye. She thought of turning it into a cabinet or display case, but then she noted Jael’s keyboard. With some quick mental calculations, she thought she could fit it into the piano’s keyboard space.
“I carefully took it apart and packed all the pieces away and I was able to put the keyboard into the space,” she said.
The result is a unique sound which blends the crisp notes of the keyboard with the mellow sound of 200-year-old wood.
Meanwhile, Brad Gena decided it was time to move his family to Western New York where they could be close to his parents and the children could grow up in rural America.
Rebekah said, fine, but they weren’t leaving the piano behind.
Now well-versed in how to move the piano, the Genas wrapped it up and loaded it onto a truck, after removing a railing so they could get it out of the house — and hiring some strong men.
Once home, Brad found a building to convert into a southern seafood restaurant and went to work renovating it, while the piano was left on its side in an unoccupied corner.
The restaurant, The Wellsville General Store, opened early last year for takeout and outside dining. Three weeks ago, they opened an indoor dining area. With the piano now upright in its corner, it’s ready for Jael and her friends to entertain customers.
Two weeks ago, Cobb’s dinner group decided to try the new dining area.
“I couldn’t believe it when I walked in and saw the piano sitting there," Cobb said. “When I watched it being loaded on the truck that day, I never thought I would see it again. I’m sure Barbara (Williams) had something to do with bringing the piano home again.”
And as a side note, Cobb said, “The music sounds great.”