WELLSVILLE — Village officials said “hola” to Taco Bell during a village meeting Monday evening.
Prior to the regular village board meeting, Mayor Randy Shayler and the board heard a presentation from representatives of Indus Hospitality Group of Rochester concerning their plans to build a Taco Bell site at the corner of South Main and West Dyke streets. Indus is owned by entrepreneur Jett Mehta, who also owns the Microtel and Dunkin’ near that same corner.
The board members heard the proposal from Peter Vars of BMI, a Fairport civil engineering firm working on the site design.
He said the corner lot is half an acre and the building will be 2,200 square feet, a single story, built on a slab at grade that will have combined indoor and outdoor seating for 40 people. The entrance will be from South Main and customers will exit onto West Dyke.
The planners said that they will file for a building application this spring but expect to start construction in the spring of 2024.
“We have seven building projects that we are involved with now that we want to stay on top of," John Ott of Indus said. "If it looks like we can start construction in late summer we will."
The Taco Bell will be an addition to the fast-food franchises that are already in Wellsville — McDonald's, Burger King and Dunkin'. Efforts are also in the works to bring a Tim Hortons to the market as well.
Mehta has been the president and CEO of Indus Hospitality Group for 20 years. He built his second hotel when he constructed the Microtel in Wellsville. He is also responsible for the construction of the new Hampton Inn near Wegmans in Hornell.
Indus owns and operates more than 70 properties, primarily hotels and restaurants in the Rochester, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions. They are associated with Homewood Suites, Dunkin’, Hampton Inn, Microtel, Taco Bell, Holiday Inn Express, KFC and Best Western. The company is headquartered in Rochester.
However, when asked by Mayor Randy Shayler, Vars said there are no plans to include a KFC on the same site as the Taco Bell, such as the one in Olean. “The (Wellsville) site is too small to include both,” Vars said.
“We’ll talk about that,” Shayler answered.
Monday night’s presentation was an opportunity to get the board’s feedback and answer any questions they might have, Vars said.
Taco Bell was founded in 1962 in Downey, Calif., by Glen Bell. There are 7,772 Taco Bell sites in the United States.