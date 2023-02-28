WELLSVILLE — Village officials said “hola” to Taco Bell during a village meeting Monday evening.

Prior to the regular village board meeting, Mayor Randy Shayler and the board heard a presentation from representatives of Indus Hospitality Group of Rochester concerning their plans to build a Taco Bell site at the corner of South Main and West Dyke streets. Indus is owned by entrepreneur Jett Mehta, who also owns the Microtel and Dunkin’ near that same corner.

