OLEAN — The return of Pizza Hut to Western New York has been confirmed, but whether the chain will return to Olean or Yorkshire is not known.
YUM! Brands officials confirmed that the chain is planning to return with a new franchisee after 17 stores were shuttered abruptly in April 2020.
“We’re excited to share that Pizza Hut is indeed expanding in Western New York,” a company spokesperson told the Times Herald. “With plans to open around ten new stores by the end of the year, we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve more customers in the region. More information on store locations will be available in the near future.”
Company officials declined to identify the franchisee involved in the effort, and could not confirm if Olean is one of the new locations to open.
All told, 17 Pizza Hut restaurants from Elmira to Niagara Falls were permanently closed April 22, 2020, after Liverpool-based operator Hospitality Restaurant Group shuttered all of its locations. Local closings included the restaurant in Olean and one in the town of Yorkshire.
At the time, YUM! Brands officials reported new franchisees were expected to come to the New York region, and officials did not rule out a return to the area.
Several Pizza Hut locations remain in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, including in Warren, Bradford and Wellsboro.
In Olean, Pizza Hut came to the corner of North Union and Main streets in the mid-1980s. The current structure was built in 2009. Previously, the lot had been a Mobil gas station. The property is owned by Micromont Holdings 10 LLC, a Texas-based property management company.
Other area Pizza Hut locations, including those in the town of Allegany and in Wellsville, closed several years ago.
YUM! Brands owns the Pizza Hut brand, as well as KFC, Taco Bell, WingStreet and The Habit, and is a minority owner of Bahn Shop. The company sold off several brands in 2011, including A&W Restaurants and Long John Silver’s.
HRG has operated YUM! Brands Inc. franchises in New York since 1988, according to the company’s website, and started operating in Tennessee in 2018. Before the Pizza Hut closures, the firm operated 115 restaurants. The company operates dozens of Taco Bell restaurants in the Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Albany and Rochester areas, as well as almost 40 locations in Tennessee and Mississippi.