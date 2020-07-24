OLEAN — At least one chain restaurant franchise has pulled out of Olean after originally closing temporarily due to COVID-19.
All 17 Pizza Hut restaurants from Elmira to Niagara Falls have permanently closed, including the restaurant on North Union Street and the location in the town of Yorkshire near Arcade, according to area media reports.
Signs on the exterior of the Olean location were taken down this week, but kitchen equipment appears to still be in place, as well as dishes and promotional materials in the dining room.
Brand owner YUM! Brands Inc. reported this week that all 17 locations operated by Liverpool-based Hospitality Restaurant Group will close, but corporate officials believe the brand will remain in Western New York.
“Pizza Hut has new franchisees coming into the New York region, and we are hopeful we will be able to serve our customers in this area again in the future,” YUM! Brands officials said in a statement.
The Olean restaurant closed April 22 after having shortened operating hours after March 24. A posting on the door indicated the closure would be temporary.
A letter posted to a Facebook group dated April 17, believed to be from Stephen Pinkerton, vice president of Liverpool-based Hospitality Restaurant Group, to local employees, indicated the closure would be temporary.
“Our company doesn’t have the resources to operate without dine-in service and pay our employees, vendors, and bills,” Pinkerton said in the letter.
HRG did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
No state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — required by private businesses with more than 50 full time workers when closings affect more than 25 workers — appears to have been reported by the state Department of Labor. Other franchisees which have closed multiple locations have given WARN filings to the state.
HRG has operated YUM! Brands Inc. franchises in New York since 1988, according to the company’s website, and started operating in Tennessee in 2018. Before the Pizza Hut closures, the firm operated 115 restaurants.
The company operates dozens of Taco Bell restaurants in the Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Albany and Rochester areas, as well as almost 40 locations in Tennessee and Mississippi.
In Olean, Pizza Hut came to the corner of North Union and Main streets in the mid-1980s. The current structure was built in 2009. Previously, the lot had been a Mobil gas station. The property is owned by Micromont Holdings 10 LLC, a Texas-based property management company.
YUM! Brands owns the Pizza Hut brand, as well as KFC, Taco Bell, WingStreet and The Habit, and is a minority owner of Bahn Shop. The company sold off several brands in 2011, including A&W Restaurants and Long John Silver’s.
Other area Pizza Hut locations, including those in the town of Allegany and in Wellsville, closed several years ago.
OTHER RESTAURANTS specializing in pizza and similar products in the Olean area have remained open, with several owners telling the Times Herald that takeout orders have helped keep businesses alive as some residents may still be wary of dine-in restaurant service.
Other restaurants have reopened for limited indoors dine-in services, as well as outdoor dining.
Nationwide pizza chains have also reported high levels of business. On July 16, Domino’s, with a location in the West End of Olean, reported that sales at existing restaurants rose 16% in the second quarter compared to the year before, beating analysts’ expectations.
In March, Domino’s, Pizza Hut and other other chains announced the hiring of tens of thousands of new employees nationwide to handle increased delivery services.
ANOTHER CHAIN restaurant in the city also remains closed, but whether it is temporary or permanent is unknown.
The Dunkin’ location — Dunkin’ Donuts changed its name to Dunkin’ in 2019 — on East State Street closed on May 1 due to the pandemic. A notice on the door states the closure is temporary.
However, the franchisee has recently removed all branding and some other materials from the store, while leaving some equipment and furniture. Whether it is connected to the corporate name change has not been reported.
Meanwhile, carry-out and drive-through services continue at Dunkin’s Allegany location near St. Bonaventure University.
Officials with Indus Hospitality Group, which owns the Olean as well as Allegany locations, did not return a request for comment by Thursday evening.
