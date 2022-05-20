Pizza Hut is expected to return soon to Western New York, but still no word if Cattaraugus County will be served again.
Buffalo-area media outlets reported Wednesday that four locations have been selected in Amherst, Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Depew. All four are to be in properties owned by Benderson Development Co. The franchise holder was identified as Maruti Empire, headquartered in Waterdown, near Hamilton, Ontario.
According to the firm’s website, it manages more than 50 franchises of four brands, including Pizza Hut and Subway.
YUM! Brands officials confirmed in February that the chain is planning to return with a new franchisee and around 10 locations after 17 stores were shuttered abruptly in April 2020. YUM! Brands owns Pizza Hut and other brands with a local presence, including KFC and Taco Bell. Company officials did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Seventeen Pizza Hut restaurants from Elmira to Niagara Falls — including those on North Union Street in Olean and one in the town of Yorkshire — were permanently closed April 22, 2020, after Liverpool-based operator Hospitality Restaurant Group shuttered all of its locations.
At the time, YUM! Brands reported new franchisees were expected to come to the New York region, and officials did not rule out a return to the area.
Several Pizza Hut locations remain in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, including in Warren, Bradford and Wellsboro. Only two Pizza Hut Express locations inside Target stores in the greater Buffalo area remain in Western New York.