BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh is requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated by Dec. 6 — or have an approved exemption. For those who do not meet the deadline, it could mean disenrollment for students and termination for those employed at the university.
This impacts approximately 250 students, 740 faculty and 2,250 staff who have not disclosed vaccination status across the university’s five campuses.
When contacted Monday, Rick Esch, interim president at Pitt-Bradford, said, “We have made the decision to require vaccinations — and to allow for approved exemptions — in an effort to keep our campuses healthy and safe.”
As of Thursday, the Pitt-Bradford dashboard reported that 24 students and five staff have tested positive for COVID since Aug. 1. Of those, only one case for students and one for staff have been reported since Oct. 25, and currently two student cases are in isolation and one faculty case.
“Thanks to the high rates of vaccination on campus, as well as other mitigation and containment measures, we have had very few cases this academic year,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, Pitt-Bradford’s executive director of communications and marketing.
Cercone said that 83% of students and 88% of employees are vaccinated at the Bradford campus.
This means that, out of more than 1,500 students, faculty and staff members at Pitt-Bradford, only 129 have not yet reported their status as of Monday morning, Cercone explained.
The announcement Monday caused several students to take to Veterans Square to share their frustration.
The group held signs stating, “My body is not a science experiment!” among others, and the students shared personal concerns about what the mandate will mean for them.
Paige Smith, a senior at Pitt-Bradford, said, “We are very upset. I for one did get the vaccine, and I am dealing with health issues. I was diagnosed with myocarditis from it.”
She noted she has seen multiple doctors for hand tremors and other issues, all of which started shortly after she received the vaccine. She also said she has had a magnet stand straight out from the vaccine site on her arm, which is something the CDC says is not a concern from the COVID-19 vaccine. This began after she received the vaccine, and she still experiences it despite receiving the second dose in August.
Smith also shared that a family member was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy after receiving the vaccine and she claims knowledge of numerous deaths she says were a result of the vaccine. She said she struggles to understand why something that causes health issues is being required.
Zachary Persing, a sophomore, shared concerns about a seeming roadblock of attempts to get a better job through furthering his education.
“I think it’s ridiculous that they are requiring us to get vaccinated. We already pay a lot of money for our education, and they are limiting our chance for more jobs,” Persing said.
Macayla Wargo, a junior, shared concerns about the lack of alternatives and disparity in policy for available vaccines.
“I think Pitt not offering online alternatives and other ways to avoid going on campus is a way of forcing out students who are making decisions for their own health,” she said.
She also said that the requirement to get a COVID vaccine when the annual flu vaccine is not required is suspect, as is the use of incentives to inspire people to get the COVID vaccine — a sentiment to which Smith also agreed.
For those who do not meet the Dec. 6 deadline, the consequences are as follows, per written communication sent out to staff and students:
“Currently enrolled students will not be eligible to enroll in Spring 2022 term classes or live in the residence halls as of Jan. 1, 2022. Students who enroll for Spring class prior to Dec. 1 but fail to provide proof or obtain an exemption by this deadline will be disenrolled.
“Also, current faculty and staff will be subject to disciplinary action, which will include loss of access to electronic resources and other disciplinary actions up to and including termination of employment.”
The information shared by university officials stated that this is an interim policy, with a formal charter and committee in the process of being formed to create a permanent policy.
Currently, “Faculty, staff, and students can request an exemption from this vaccine requirement for medical reasons, or reasons based on sincerely held religious belief or because of a strong moral or ethical conviction. Exemption requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Faculty, staff, and students that are granted an exemption will be subject to additional mitigation measures, such as routine COVID-19 testing,” the communication stated.