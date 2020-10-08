BRADFORD, Pa. — The Hate Has No Home Here kickoff event planned for Saturday has moved online.
The decision to move online was made out of an abundance of caution and to give anyone who wanted to participate in the kick-off event a chance to do so.
The 10:30 a.m. event featuring community speakers will be livestreamed from the Facebook page of the First Presbyterian Church of Bradford at www.facebook.com/presbybradford. It is expected to last about a half an hour.
The kickoff event itself is meant to demonstrate that while it’s OK to disagree with others civilly regarding issues, it is not OK to intimidate or attack a person or group.
The Oct. 13 Deliberative Dialogue discussion seeking common ground between community members also has moved to the First Presbyterian Church. It will be held in person from 6 to 9 p.m. at 54 E. Corydon St. Those wishing to participate are asked to sign up in advance or email Dr. David Fitz, vice president of institutional integration and community engagement at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, at dfitz@pitt.edu. Include first and last name in email.
Discussion group leaders will be trained facilitators from Pitt-Bradford, including Angie Wolfe, director of leadership development, and Dr. Reid Helford, career educator.
Hate Has No Home Here is a national movement that identifies places that are free from hateful behavior. The campaign includes Hate Has No Home Here signs written in a variety of languages.
The movement began in a Chicago neighborhood characterized by its diversity of age, race, nationality and ethnicity. Schoolchildren worked with a neighborhood organization to develop a campaign to welcome all people to their community.
Places where the Hate Has No Home Here signs are displayed signify that hateful actions against others will not be tolerated by the person, business or organization displaying the sign.
Bradford’s Hate Has No Home Here effort is a joint project of Pitt-Bradford, the Bradford YWCA, the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, Bradford Ministerium, Bradford Area Alliance and Bradford Area School District.