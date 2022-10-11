The Girl Who Smiles Beads

BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold a panel discussion Wednesday evening in advance of a visit by the author of the university’s first-year common and community reader, Joyful Clemantine Wamariya.

Wamariya writes in her memoir “The Girl Who Smiled Beads” about her childhood in Rwanda, fleeing its genocide with her sister and traveling through seven African countries before arriving as a refugee in the United States. All first-year students at Pitt-Bradford are reading the book, along with area book groups, service clubs and community members. Wamariya will visit campus Oct. 26.

