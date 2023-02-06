BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named local students to its fall 2022 Dean's list. Among those named to the Dean's list were:
Allegany, N.Y.: Mychal Berlinski, energy engineering technology; Sean Campbell, business management; Sidney Gleason, nursing; Jenna Louser, criminal justice; Lila Rollins, criminal justice
Bradford: Lillian Baldwin, nursing; Louissa Brandt, broadcast communications; Brianna Conner, criminal justice; Stephanie Eaton, interdisciplinary arts; Nikolas Erickson, criminal justice; Kayelyn Eschrich, exercise science; Liam Frasier, social studies education 7-12; Nicholas Haner, mechanical engineering technology; Gretchen Henneman, early level education (preK-4); Robert Jimerson, business management; Laney Kahle, accounting; Brianne Kloss, business management; Jordan Knight, interdisciplinary arts; Hannah Lary, psychology; Brooke McClain, chemistry; Kayden Miller, criminal justice; Stephen Morgan, exercise science; Alyssa Persichini, early level education (preK-4); Kate Pfeil, mathematics education 7-12; Wesley Roeder, computer information systems and technology; Alexander Ronan, history-political science; Kailey Ruhlman, computer information systems and technology; Evan Schmidt, criminal justice; Lisa Shibata, exercise science; Logan Sunafrank, psychology; Adam Torrey, undeclared; Andrew Truman, broadcast communications; Nicholas Ward, computer information systems and technology; Erica Williams, information systems and business management; Sarie Yohe, early level education (preK-4); Leyi Zheng, computer information systems and technology
Cattaraugus, N.Y.: Asher White, accounting
Cuba, N.Y.: Ava Belec, exercise science; Reanna Carrier, psychology
Fillmore, N.Y.: Trevor Clark, sport and recreation management
Hinsdale, N.Y.: Breanna Brooks, early level education (preK-4)
Limestone, N.Y.: Madison Hartman, applied mathematics
Olean, N.Y.: Elena Isaman, computer information systems and technology; Dylan Main, energy engineering technology; Emily Snyder, history-political science
Salamanca, N.Y.: Harley Hoag, pre-pharmacy
Scio, N.Y.: Alannah Allen, nursing