BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named local students to its fall 2022 Dean's list. Among those named to the Dean's list were:

Allegany, N.Y.: Mychal Berlinski, energy engineering technology; Sean Campbell, business management; Sidney Gleason, nursing; Jenna Louser, criminal justice; Lila Rollins, criminal justice

 

