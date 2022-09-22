BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will host four open houses this fall that offer the best opportunity for students and their families to meet faculty and staff, tour campus and talk with current students all in one afternoon.
Open Houses begin at 12:30 p.m. with a chance to meet faculty and student-support staff and will be held on Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.
Students and families will also have a chance to attend a presentation about the admissions process and tour the campus and first-year residence halls with a student ambassador.
Students and families can also attend separate sessions with a student panel and member of the faculty.
“Open houses are a great opportunity to talk with members of the faculty,” said admissions counselor Katherine Moyer, adding that, if families cannot make it to an open house, there are many other options for visitation, including daily visitation at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and visitation days on Monday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11, when many school districts are not in session.
Virtual open houses and tours are also available any time.