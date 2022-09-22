BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will host four open houses this fall that offer the best opportunity for students and their families to meet faculty and staff, tour campus and talk with current students all in one afternoon.

Open Houses begin at 12:30 p.m. with a chance to meet faculty and student-support staff and will be held on Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social