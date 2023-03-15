Pitt-Bradford

This search piece, which was mailed to prospective Pitt-Bradford students, captured a Gold Award in the 38th Annual Educational Advertising Awards Program.

 University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford received eight national higher education advertising awards for several creative pieces, including a 30-second video, an issue of its alumni magazine, recruiting materials, and newspaper ads.

Pitt-Bradford received four Gold Awards, two Silver Awards and two Bronze Awards in the 38th Annual Educational Advertising Awards Program, the largest educational advertising awards competition in the United States. A panel of marketing and advertising professionals judged more than 2,000 entries this year from 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several countries.

