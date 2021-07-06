BOLIVAR — The Pioneer Oil Museum on Main Street has been given a new lease on life as it expands its mission to preserve the area’s oil history.
The oil museum has been operating since 1965 and throughout the years has strived to give an accurate and detailed history of the development of the oil industry that so enriched this part of New York state. The museum has a wide and varied collection of items taken from the oil fields and placed on display and maintains a wealth of information about the development of the industry.
One can see everything from old oil cans to the wagons used to transport nitroglycerin to shoot wells, all the nuts and bolts that made the oil industry king not only in Bolivar, but also in communities across Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
For the last four years, Daniel Davidson Jr. has headed up the small cadre of volunteers who keep the museum up to date and open to the public. But with the onset of COVID-19 and with a dwindling number of volunteers, he said there has been trouble keeping the museum open.
Now, since Memorial Day, the museum is open most every day of the week because part of it has been leased out as a store, the Oilmen’s Mercantile, which supplies everything the oil producer or visitor might need.
“This is the second- or third-oldest building in the village and it was used to supply the oil manufacturer with the tools they needed,” Davidson said. “We were finding it hard to keep the museum open with our limited number of volunteers, so we decided to lease it out.”
The museum board leased the building to Jessie Davidson and now the building is open six days a week.
While Jessie Davidson says, “We’re here to still supply the needs of the oil men,” in reality she does more than supply nuts and bolts. Under her hand, the store offers a variety of locally sourced products such as honey, maple syrup, cheese and beef products including steaks and burgers. There is also a wide variety of gluten-free and allergy-free snacks and mixes for cake, brownies and more.
“We’re the only place around where you can get such a large variety of gluten-free products,” she said, adding that many people have tried the cake and brownie mixes and come back for more.
Daniel Davidson said the mercantile allows supporters to keep the museum open for six days a week, making it more of a tourist attraction for the community.
He said that with expanded hours the museum can be more of a source for historical information about the oil industry in the area. While that historical aspect may interest mostly adults, Davidson said that they are also trying to teach children about the oil heritage.
They have made up special coloring books to occupy children and they provide crayons, which, he notes, are made from wax that was produced in Allegany County.
The museum also offers a working display of an oil field, complete with derricks and, as a new feature to attract children, they have a nitroglycerin display.
“Nitroglycerin used to shoot oil wells was produced near Eldred, Pa., and because of that explosives for World War II were produced in a factory there,” Davidson said. “That resulted in the development of the Eldred World War II Museum, recognizing the many women who worked in the industry making bombs and munitions.”
At the Pioneer Oil Museum annex, children can learn how nitroglycerin is made, and do it themselves.
“We use blue water to simulate the nitro,” Davidson said.
Those visiting the museum are not charged an entry fee; the museum curators ask only for donations from visitors.
The Oilmen’s Mercantile is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and from 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays. It is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.