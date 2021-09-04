HINSDALE — The Hinsdale American Legion’s Phantom is getting a facelift.
Nearly 20 years after the F-4B Phantom jet fighter was received from the U.S. Navy and lifted into place in front of Norton Chambers Post 1434, it was looking a bit long in the tooth.
A little over two months ago, a Save The Jet Committee was formed by members of the Hinsdale American Legion and Jeff Patronek and Jerry Williams were named co-chairmen. They began raising funds for the restoration.
“We have to keep it up to Navy standards,” Patronek said Friday morning as a crew from M.J. Painting Contractors of Olean began painting the McDonnell Douglas Phantom, which flew over Vietnam and is credited with shooting down a North Vietnamese MIG fighter.
“We wanted somone local to do the painting,” Patronek said. Based on the company’s reputation, M.J. Painting was asked to submit a bid, which was accepted. “We still want to fix the canopy and lights,” Patronek added.
The crew began on Tuesday, pressure washing the entire aircraft to remove any loose paint or other material. Then, according to Pete Dendrea, M.J. Painting sales and marketing manager, the commercial architectural crew of Adam Evans and Rick Chiapuso patched and sanded a lot of holes, including some bullet holes. The bullet holes came from groundfire prior to the dogfight.
After a dogfight on June 11, 1972, Lt. Winston Copeland (now a retired vice admiral) brought his damaged, burning fighter back to the deck of the USS Coral Sea. The fire was extinguished, but the plane was never flown again.
It was transported to Cattaraugus County from Pensacola, Fla., on two flatbed trucks. When the moving crew got to Hinsdale, the wings were connected to the fuselage by a member of the Limestone American Legion, who worked on Phantoms during the Vietnam War. The jet was then lifted into place using a large Benchley Co. crane that had been installing a culvert nearby, Williams recalls.
Copeland and his family attended the Nov. 11, 2002, dedication of the F-4B Phantom he piloted back to the Coral Sea.
The jet project intrigued Mike John Sr., owner of the painting company. He stopped by to get an up-close look at the jet and came away convinced he wanted to be involved in the project.
“It was in desparate need of a new paint job,” John said earlier this week.
For the lettering, decals and special painting, John thought of John Weitzel, a Portville artist, who has participated in past projects, including signs.
“He was super anxious to do it,” John added.
Prior to his role in restoring lettering and decals on the jet, Weitzel has been doing some research and enjoys digging into the jet’s history.
Dendrea said he grew up in Hinsdale and is a member of the American Legion. “This jet has a special meaning,” he said.
The paint crew began painting a primer on the bottom of the jet Friday morning after filling and sanding holes once the powerwashing was done.
The bottom of the jet will be white, while the top will be a gull gray, the official military colors, Weitzel said.
The Portville artist hopes to get started on painting lettering and the vinyl decals next week, but almost every day has a chance of rain.
“The eagle graphic is probably the most difficult part of the job,” Weitzel said. “It’s not every day you can say you painted a jet plane.”
Patronek and Williams said a rededication may be held on Veterans Day, but plans are still being developed. Meanwhile, most of the funds for the project have been committed, they said. About $700 remains to be raised.