PORTVILLE — While some activities have been cancelled, others including a membership drive and celebration are still in the works this month and next at Pfeiffer Nature Center in Portville.
Mary Kichman, executive director of the Pfeiffer, said the nonprofit organization has had a few changes in plans with activities, including the cancellation of a proposed day camp for children. “We are in need of a new roof on the pavilion at Lillibridge and our contractor is able to get to it now, before the fall, so I have decided to cancel the camp,” Kichman explained, noting the organization will try to reschedule the event for next year.
“We do have a membership drive going on this month,” Kichman continued. In addition, she said a membership celebration will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Aug. 7 at the Lillibridge property.
“We will be serving free ice cream cones and the band ‘Fair to Fiddlin’ will be playing,” she noted. “We are telling people to bring a blanket and a picnic and we are going to have people spread out on the grassy area” with social distancing in mind.
“The other event that we have planned for August is a ‘Hot-Diggity-Dog Day,’” she added. Kichman said those interested in this event may bring their “canine friends up to Lillibridge for some fun” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
Included in these activities will be a trickster show, which will ask participants to have their dog present its best trick, an obstacle course, prizes and the serving of hot dogs as well as veggie dogs.
“We are asking people to bring a donation of pet food for shelter dogs,” she added.
Other events that have been ongoing through the spring and summer at Pfeiffer during the pandemic have been a number of self-led activities for participants to enjoy at their own pace. The events promote outdoor exploration, hiking and education for people who enjoy nature in an environment that facilitates safe social distancing.
In addition to the Lillibridge Property, visitors are also welcome to visit the Eshelman Property on Yubadam Road which has an active sugar bush, on-going scientific research projects and a small farm.
For those interested in becoming a member of Pfeiffer, rates are $12 for students and seniors; $24, individuals; $36, family; $50, steward; $100, conservator; $250, patron; $500, guardian; and $1,000, benefactor.
For more information on activities or the membership drive, call Pfeiffer at 933-0187.