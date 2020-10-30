OLEAN — Chad Pettengill, an associate manufacturing engineer at Cutco Cutlery, has been promoted to staff manufacturing engineer, effective Nov. 1.
He first joined Cutco in May 2010 as part of the company’s summer student program and was rehired the following year as a maintenance intern. He was promoted to his current position on Jan. 7, 2013.
A graduate of Alfred State College with a bachelor’s degree in engineering, Pettengill lives in Limestone with his wife, Melinda. He has two daughters, Aria and Nova.