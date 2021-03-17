GOWANDA — The New York & Lake Erie railroad is kicking off the season with special Easter Bunny train rides on March 27, 28 and April 3.
Two train rides are scheduled each date departing at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Gowanda traveling to the village of South Dayton. One train will depart on Mary 28 at 2 p.m. only. The NYLE station is located at 50 Commercial St., a quarter-mile east of Route 62.
The scenic train ride will be approximately two-and-a-half hours round trip, including a layover at South Dayton for Easter activities. The Easter Bunny will be holding an Easter Egg hunt and a jelly bean counting contest with prizes, gifts and more.
To purchase tickets, call (716) 241-7165 between 9 a.m to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fares are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors 62 and older, $15 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children ages 2 and under with a purchase of an adult ticket.
The train station ticket window will be open at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sunday. NYLE asks that passengers with pre-purchased tickets bring a confirmation of their purchase with them. Riders need to abide with all COVID-19 regulations, which can be found on NYLE’s website.