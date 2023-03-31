Peter Cottontail Express latest in planned Gowanda train excursions

GOWANDA — The New York & Lake Erie Railroad is continuing its kick-off to tourist season with two more weekends of the Peter Cottontail Express.
Two rain rides are scheduled for Saturday and will depart Gowanda’s train station at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Also, one train will depart on Sunday at 2 p.m. only. All trains will travel to the village of South Dayton.
The NYLE train station is located at 50 Commercial St., a ¼ mile east of Route 62 in Gowanda.
To celebrate the Easter season, two-hour round trips with Peter Cottontail and NYLE crew will include an Easter egg hunt, prizes, gifts and more.
The final Easter train will be Saturday, April 8 with 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. excursions. Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased at nylerailroad.com.
The Murder Mystery train will return May 6 with a 5-hour event that includes a 2.5-hour roundtrip train ride from Gowanda to South Dayton.
A delicious dinner catered by the Slovenian Club will be followed by a murder mystery experience hosted by “In all Seriousness.” Enjoy dessert and a whodunit mystery back at the Slovenian Club.
Tickets are $65 each and include event, dinner, ride and dessert all included in the ticket price. Check-in starts at 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are also available now for Mother’s Day wine train on May 13 and a Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ train on May 14.
Other upcoming train excursions include a Father’s Day BBQ Train for June 17 and 18; another Murder Mystery train on July 15; an Ice Cream Sundae train on July 16; and a special children’s weekend on Aug. 26 and 27.
The ticket window is located at the train station and will be open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. NYLE asks that passengers with pre-purchased tickets bring a confirmation of their purchase with them. Call (716) 532-5242 for more information.