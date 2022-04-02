OLEAN — If you’ve ever had a health scare with your cat or dog, and you can’t get in to see your normal veterinarian, a new pet urgent care in the city may be able to help.
The Enchanted Mountains Urgent Veterinary Care, located in the Westgate Plaza at 700 W. State St., is on track to open and begin servicing local pets’ medical emergencies.
“There is a desperate need here,” said Dr. Katie Gies, owner of Enchanted Mountains UVC. “It just so happens I’m an emergency veterinarian. There’s a huge need for all kinds of veterinary care, but that’s what’s specifically missing.”
Gies said she wants the community to think of EMUVC like a human urgent care rather than an emergency room or hospital. She said she may see true emergencies, but animals won’t be hospitalized or kept for standard procedures.
“If you’re concerned about it, more or less, I’ll see it,” she said. “If your pet is limping and you don’t want to wait to see your regular vet, and you don’t want to drive over an hour to Orchard Park, then you can come here and it might be something I could easily treat and help your pet feel better.”
Although she won’t have regular clients, Gies said she hopes to work with area veterinarians to help animals they are unable to see right away, and then get medical records back to the regular vet.
To help streamline the process of getting a pet into the urgent care, Gies recommends filling out and emailing an intake form on the EMUVC website before texting the urgent care to let them know the basics before coming in.
“We’ll be able to triage some on the fly,” she said. “It may be a situation where the animal won’t need to come in at all, potentially something I know needs to go right to Orchard Park or we’re ready for you when you get here.”
Years in the makingGies, originally from North Carolina, has been working in the veterinary field for 16 years. A 2006 graduate of North Carolina State University, she has primarily served in emergency treatment. For the past few years, she has mostly traveled, doing emergency relief for vets across the country.
Living in Olean since 2019, Gies’ husband, Dr. Aaron Gies, is a professor of theology and Franciscan studies in St. Bonaventure University. They have an 8-year-old son, James, a husky, Ivory, and a black cat, Whiskers.
“When he became a permanent faculty member and we decided to stay here full time, I was like, ‘It’s time to start a vet clinic,’” she said. “I had several vets ask me to work with them, but I said no, we need emergency care.”
After checking out a few different locations in the area, Gies found the Westgate Plaza location a great fit for accessible convenience and size, with separate check-in areas for cats and dogs, a play area for children and rooms for owners to wait while their pets are in the treatment area.
Gies said a typical visit will include a check-in, hearing the preliminary treatment plan, executing that plan and then a follow-up either on the phone or in person depending on the situation.
“Your pet will either go home with you, it might go to heaven or it will go to another referral facility for further care,” she explained.
Following a 2021 Times Herald story about Gies’ presentation to the county IDA, she said she has received nothing but positive feedback and excitement about this new service.
“A local urgent care facility is an exciting and much needed resource for our region’s pets,” said Dr. Amy Mount of Veterinary Care of Cuba. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gies to the area.”
Lynda Pruski, executive director of the SPCA Serving Allegany County, said having an urgent care facility in the Southern Tier was a desperate need.
“Being a shelter in a rural area, we many times have animals that arrive at our shelter in need of immediate urgent care and we have to travel a few hours to either Buffalo or Ithaca for vet care,” Pruski said. “When emergencies occur and urgent care is needed, it’s comforting to know we now have a local pet urgent care we can turn to for help.”
At this time, Gies said she will focus primarily on dogs and cats, but hopes to further educate herself on exotic pets.
In addition to Gies, the clinic will have two part-time technicians, four assistants, two receptionists and a manager to keep the operations running smoothly.
“I really hope it’s possible that this amenity here will help bring in more veterinarians,” she said. “My business motto is ‘helping the helpless,’ and that’s what we want to do.”
EMUVC will be open Friday through Monday, noon to 10 p.m. Text or call (716) 257-4830 beforehand.