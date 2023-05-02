ULYSSES, Pa. — A second attempt to gain an operator for the shuttered ski resort at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County resulted in a rejection of bids, this after the first attempt had no bidders.
But it’s not exactly an all-or-nothing this time around.
“(The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) has evaluated the proposals for a four-season recreation concessionaire for Denton Hill State Park. No proposal was selected within the formal structure, and the solicitation process has been closed,” read a notice on the DCNR’s website.
“However, the proposals that were submitted were encouraging. DCNR plans to meet with the two interested parties individually to discuss how they could possibly meet the needs of the park and its visitors. DCNR intends to finalize a plan that would lead to a contract for operations that would be implemented in conjunction with planned Commonwealth funded infrastructure improvements at Denton Hill State Park.”
And the state isn’t giving up.
“DCNR remains committed to advancing Denton Hill’s rehabilitation, future contracted operations, and implementing diverse recreational uses.”
Spokesperson Christina Novak explained.
“The proposals did not achieve the technical scoring requirements in the formal review process, which is a highly structured and rigorous assessment,” she said. “Greater proposed project details and operation specificity was needed from both proposals.
“Because of the structure and rules of the (solicitations for proposals) process, this additionally needed detail and specificity could not be gleaned from the proposers after their official submissions,” Novak said. “Closing out the SFP without selections was necessary in order to now move on to direct conversations and negotiations with the interested parties.”
She continued, “Meetings with the interested parties have been scheduled and DCNR is hopeful these conversations will lead to future contracting for the park.”
Denton Hill includes a downhill ski area that has been closed since the end of winter in 2014. A master plan completed in 2018 included recommendations to rebrand the ski lodge as an “Adventure Center,” which is more applicable as an operational hub for four-season operations of expanded activities and services beyond traditional downhill skiing. DCNR is committing $10 million in capital improvements to support the rehabilitation of park recreational infrastructure.
“That’s actually the construction commitment that we’ve estimated,” State Parks Director John Hallas told The Era last year. “The full investment will be closer to $13 million. It will involve design, contracting and contingency fees we need to have.”
The first time the DCNR sought concessionaires, in 2021, there were no bites. This time around, Hallas had said they are requesting greater latitude on what else the vendor could bring to the table. Outdoor activities abound in Potter County along U.S. Route 6 in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The DCNR is hopeful that its successes with the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum — right across Route 6 — the Elk Country Visitors Center in Benezette and the Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Skywalk will translate into success at Denton Hill as well.