Pay It Forward 2019

Firemen from the Little Valley Fire Department helped load up the Salamanca fire trucks with Christmas gifts during the 2019 Pay It Forward campaign.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

SALAMANCA — The Pay It Forward group met Oct. 1 at the former Terra Publishing building on North State Street to plan this year’s holiday campaign.

Organizer Tim Jackson said this year’s program will be based at his building located at 4250 North State St., near the intersection of Route 353. Pickup and delivery of food and gifts is set for Dec. 24.

