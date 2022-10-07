SALAMANCA — The Pay It Forward group met Oct. 1 at the former Terra Publishing building on North State Street to plan this year’s holiday campaign.
Organizer Tim Jackson said this year’s program will be based at his building located at 4250 North State St., near the intersection of Route 353. Pickup and delivery of food and gifts is set for Dec. 24.
“The people at the Salamanca senior center very generously let us use their facility the last couple of years because they were unable to serve meals at their facility during the pandemic,” he said. “Now that the restrictions have lifted, members of the senior center want to get back to serving meals in their dining room.”
Jackson said the PIF volunteers will have plenty of space to collect, store and wrap the food and gifts at his building. It will also be an ideal spot for people to pick up the packages. He said everyone will drive around the back of the building from where the boxes will be loaded.
According to Jackson, fire companies in the area expected to participate include the Seneca Nation, Little Valley, Cattaraugus, Salamanca, Limestone, Great Valley and Kill Buck.
“They all bring a Santa Claus, and maybe a Mrs. Santa, with them on delivery day,” he said. “The fire companies and city of Salamanca police officers deliver to people who are housebound and can’t get out. Those who have transportation will drive around the back of the building to pick up the food and presents.”
Jackson said he’ll be starting the program this month and visiting area businesses asking them to participate in the group’s Tree of Hope, which began 12 years ago as Secret Santa with Jackson and Mike “Smitty” Smith. He said the Tree of Hope program served 108 area families last year, including 277 children who received Christmas gifts of clothes and toys.
The Tree of Hope program serves the Salamanca area including Little Valley, Cattaraugus, Great Valley, Kill Buck, Sawmill, Bucktooth, Napoli, Randolph, Steamburg, Limestone, Carrollton and Vandalia.
Jackson said there will be 30 or more trees decorated with tags in businesses all around the area. Participants can choose a tag or two from the tree listing the first names of the children, their age, size and Christmas toy wish. They take the tags and buy the gifts, then bring them back to the same business, unwrapped, by Dec. 14.
“It’s important that people bring the gifts back unwrapped because it allows the volunteers to inspect the gifts to make sure they are safe and appropriate for each child,” he said. “After collecting and inspecting the gifts, about 25 volunteers will wrap the gifts. They wrap for days and days, so we welcome anyone who wants to help.”
The Pay It Forward project began in 2011 and since then it’s been getting bigger and bigger, Jackson said. He said the Pay It Forward campaign is the largest charity Christmas program in the area.
Jackson said there are other similar programs but not on this large a scale. In addition to food and gifts, the program also provides people in need with important items including clothes, boots and shoes, bedding, beds and dressers.
“If the group doesn’t have a much-needed, requested item, we will find it,” he said. “We are very fortunate that people donate these things to us, so we can pass it on. It’s all free of charge to anyone who needs it.
“People are very generous with their donations to us,” Jackson continued. “Believe it, or not, we have two hospital lifts worth $5,500 in storage for anyone who needs them.”
Everyone knows of a family that’s down on their luck for various reasons, and who knows these families better than those in their community. Jackson asks the community to Pay It Forward to help friends, neighbors and co-workers all year long, not just during the holiday season.
The Pay It Forward group welcomes volunteers who would like to help on this humanitarian project, especially people who love to wrap presents. If anyone is interested in helping fill the need, call Jackson at (716) 945-2541.