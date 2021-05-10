BRADFORD, Pa. — The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to offer a certified nursing assistant course.
CNAs work alongside LPNs and RNs in nursing homes and hospitals, providing basic care for patients such as bathing, dressing and meal delivery. There are significant employment opportunities for CNAs in the Bradford and Olean areas.
Eligible students must be 18 years of age and older and will be paid during training at the Pavilion which is slated to start at the end of May. Coursework includes a combination of classroom, skills lab and clinical experience. Smaller class sizes will provide an opportunity to individualize the training by giving additional attention to students, said Susan Barr, RN, staff development trainer, Pavilion.
Upon successful completion of the training, students will take the state competency exam to become certified. Those completing the course will have the opportunity for employment openings at the Pavilion, BRMC and Olean General Hospital.
To register for the course, visit www.brmc-ogh.org/careers. For questions, call (814) 362-8293.