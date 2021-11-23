JAMESTOWN — Kelly Patrone of Olean is the 2021 Realtor of the Year, as named by the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Realtors during its annual banquet on Nov. 18.
Patrone is an associate broker with the Howard Hanna Professionals office in Olean. She is a multi-million dollar producer and has earned the board's Diamond Presidential Award, the highest award presented for sales excellence.
Criteria for the 2021 award include involvement with the local board and the state association level, community activity and charitable giving, spirit and adherence to the code of ethics governing real estate professionals.
Patrone is active in the community and serves as chair for the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus board's scholarship and golf outing fundraiser. Scholarships are given annually to four area high school seniors entering the business field. She is also actively involved in her church and volunteers at the Olean Theater Workshop.
Patrone has served as board’s treasurer since 2016 and she also serves on multiple committees for the New York State Association of Realtors and attends state meetings biannually.
The Realtor of the Year is nominated and selected by members of the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus board. Patrone’s peers have described her as "conscientious, extremely ethical and as someone who goes above and beyond for their clients."